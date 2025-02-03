After 89 years, Baltimore's Princeton Sports is closing

BALTIMORE, Md. — 89 years and a lot of love on social media from the Baltimore community, after Princeton Sports announced it is closing.

Brothers Alan and Paul Davis are heading to retirement.

Their grandparents started the store in 1936. Their website details a bit more about the family and where the name Princeton Sports came from.

The store is closed this week, but that's so they can get ready for a big retirement sale. They will reopen Saturday at 10am for their "Retirement Sale".

In a release on Facebook the brothers said "We are grateful to our dedicated employees, who have been the backbone of Princeton Sports. Your hard work, passion, and loyalty have been instrumental in building this company's legacy. To our customers, thank you for trusting us with your needs and being a part of our journey. Your support has meant the world to us, and it has been our privilege to serve you over these years."