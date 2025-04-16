Wounded Baltimore woman shares video revealing father as her shooter

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about a 21-year-old Baltimore woman allegedly shot by her father Monday night.

Charging documents reveal Kelvin Evans, 39, shot his daughter inside a home in the 2100 block of W. Mulberry Street.

Despite being in serious condition, the victim was able to tell police what happened.

Turns out she recorded the whole thing on her cell phone.

Based off that evidence, police easily identified Evans, arresting him in a back alley one block down from where the shooting occurred.

On scene officers recovered a single cartridge casing and gun holster.

Detectives did not mention a potential motive of what led to the shooting.