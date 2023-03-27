CFG Bank Arena gives tour of facility 11 days before official re-opening

BALTIMORE — Owners of CFG Bank Arena decided it was time to bring the 1960's era basketball and concert arena into the 21st century, with an emphasis on hosting more concert style events, even providing tasty concert food and drinks.

The arena is still undergoing changes but owners gave a tour of the venue. The original building is preserved but they made many structural changes and introduced new partnerships.

"We were an incredible building in the 60's and then it went to the wayside and instead of throwing it away, they re-imagined it and we created space where there wasn't space, it really is an incredible building now," says Frank Remesch, General Manager of CFG Arena.

The biggest partnership is the one with Oak View Group, the company's food and beverage division revealed the new food and beverage line up including; Shaq's Big Chicken, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, and Charm City Classics just to name a few.

The goal is to make the facility a better experience for concert goers, they even restructured parts of the building to allow for a full view of the events from every seat.

Remesch was excited to be giving this tour, he says it will be the ideal venue for all shows like concerts, comedy shows and even monster truck events.

"We're not even open yet, I think we have a little over 30 shows on sale, 10 sell outs already," said Remesch.

The venue will celebrate its official re-opening on Friday, April 7 with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band.

RELATED: Group co-founded by NBA's Kevin Durant aims to help fully renovate Royal Farms Arena

The arena is expected to accommodate up to 14,000 guests.