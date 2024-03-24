Centenarian hero: Bessie Harmon celebrates her 100th birthday

BALTIMORE — Bessie Mae Harmon spent most of her life giving people the gift of care as a practical nurse in the city. Now, the West Baltimore resident is celebrating the gift of life.

On Saturday, Bessie rang in her 100th year with more than 170 friends and loved ones.

Bessie was born on a Sunday, March 24th, to be exact. She grew up in southern Virginia. Her first job was working as an elevator operator in Philadelphia, where Bessie lived with her older sister. During that time, she learned about a nursing training opportunity in Maryland.

So, she packed her stuff up and moved to Maryland, where she trained in nursing at Henryton State Hospital in 1946. Well, she accomplished that and became a licensed practical nurse up until 1986.

Bessie is now enjoying her retirement. Guess what? Doing more good.

She has spent her time helping young single mothers by providing them with free childcare. When she is not doing that, she’s traveling or playing her favorite pastime, bowling.

When asked how she’s lived to be a healthy 100-year-old, she credits “seeking and serving Jesus Christ.” Her favorite activities today are attending church weekly and participating in Bible study.

While the party was on Saturday, a second celebration was held on Sunday at a worship service at First Abyssinia Baptist Church.

Happy birthday, Bessie!