FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — It's not everyday that you run into a celebrity chef.

Two officers on patrol in Frederick County ran into Gordon Ramsay.

"Crime rates down, but the steaks? Medium-rare. You never know who you'll run into while on patrol in Frederick," the police department posted on Facebook.

The chef stopped to take a picture with the officers.

The reason for Ramsay's appearance in Maryland is unclear.