Celebrate Record Store Day in Maryland's Music City

CATONSVILLE, Md. — From The Beatles to Joel to Zeppelin, there's just something about an LP.

This weekend, independent record stores across the country will celebrate Record Store Day, including Trax on Wax in Catonsville, our own "Music City Maryland."

Inside the store, a cardboard cutout of owner Gary Gebler stands next to the Pink Floyd albums, keeping watch over his rows of records even when he's not physically present. His journey to record store ownership began out of necessity.

"I was working for a company doing retail, music, records and CDs and what not. And it got to the point where I knew I was going to be let go. And I was too young to retire, too old to get a job. So I decided I'm going to try this and see if it works out," Gebler explained.

Trax on Wax has since become an iconic presence on busy Frederick Road in Catonsville, and this weekend, it's expected to get even busier.

"We pretty much shut down Frederick Road for a couple hours, because we have so many people lining up out there," Gebler said.

Record Store Day is a national celebration of independent record stores, and according to Gebler, the concept originated locally.

"What people don't really know is, I've been here for 16 years. I missed the very first one because it started 17 years ago. It was all devised right here in Baltimore," he said. "They had a meeting here in Baltimore and said, 'what can we do to amplify small businesses selling records?' They came up with Record Store Day."

Years later, local stores like Gebler's enjoy a boost in April. He's noticed a younger clientele turning up for turntables, and limited edition releases will be available Saturday — whether you're a fan of Taylor Swift, Talking Heads, or Yes.

"The people that live in this area know they're in Music City. So they appreciate Bill's Music House, Appalachian Bluegrass, us. Anybody else who has something to do with music," Gebler said.

Doors open at Trax on Wax at 9 a.m. Saturday.

