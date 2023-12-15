Watch Now
Shop Small with Stevie: Trax on Wax

Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 15, 2023
CATONSVILLE, MD — Trax on Wax is a local record store off Frederick road in the Music City and opened its doors in 2009. Gary Gebler is the owner of this full-service record store. This place is your vinyl destination for new releases, limited edition vinyl records, posters, and more all for an amazing price!

Keep in mind that the third Saturday in April is National Record Store Day, so do not forget to mark your calendars!

To learn more about Trax on Wax, visit their website or follow them on Facebookor Instagram.

