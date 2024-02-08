Cecil County school board talks budget as possibility of cuts looms

ELKTON, Md. — Normally, high school seniors aren't overly concerned with the school they're leaving behind.

For Allison Stoudt, it's the total opposite; Stoudt founded 'Fund CCPS' - a movement pushing for greater school funding in Cecil County.

"Talking to students in class, we knew what was happening, we knew these cuts could be coming," Stoudt recalled.

"I have a younger brother who's in CCPS," Stoudt explained, "my mom's a teacher. I've had amazing teachers throughout my entire school career. I didn't want them to be left in that situation."

On Wednesday night in Elkton, Stoudt and a nearly-full room watched as the school board in Cecil County discussed its upcoming budget, and what the school system would need to keep what it has now and then some.

Last month, Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson said if they don't get more than the minimum funding amount, the result could be over 150 jobs lost and programs cut as federal COVID dollars run out next school year.

On Wednesday, the board was presented with another scenario: a budget without cuts, and the possibility of adding more to address issues like class size. But the superintendent said they'd need more from the county government.

"Upon the end of the [January] 24th meeting," Lawson explained to reporters, "I was given direction by the board of education to bring them a budget that had no cuts. And so, what we showed on the 24th was a doomsday scenario, worst-case scenario. What we showed tonight was bringing back those services and staff positions so we can stay whole and operate at the current level where we are right now. The direction I was also given by the board was to add the teaching positions and the paraprofessional positions we thought were necessary to get where we need to be."

Lawson said with what the board asked for, and the money they know they can work with, it would require over $20 million more from the county government.

On Tuesday night, hundreds of people rallied for greater funding outside the Cecil County administrative offices.

READ MORE: Hundreds rally amid talk jobs, programs could be cut in Cecil County schools

"We agree that the school system should not cut over 100 teacher positions and important academic and athletic programs," said County Executive Danielle Hornberger in a Tuesday statement. "It is irresponsible for the Superintendent to gut our school system while stoking fear among our teachers, parents, and students.

A months-long budget process still lies ahead. A final budget won't come to fruition until the end of that process in June.

Meantime, on February 28, there will be a public hearing on the budget.