Cecil County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firebombing home

Posted at 5:58 PM, Jun 11, 2024

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Cecil County man on multiple charges including attempted murder after allegedly firebombing a home in March.

On March 2, just before 10:00 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to the 1200 block of Old Philadelphia Road after the occupants saw a flash outside their window.

Officials say the occupants were able to put out the fire and the remains of a 'Molotov cocktail' were found.

The investigation pointed officials to Christopher Shivery, 41, as the suspect. Damage costs are estimated to be around $500.

Shivery was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
  • Two counts of attempted second-degree murder
  • First and second-degree arson
  • Two counts of first-degree assault
  • Two counts of second-degree assault
  • Manufacturing/possession of a destructive device
  • Malicious burning second-degree
  • Possession of explosive/incendiary device
  • Reckless endangerment

He was taken to the Cecil County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

