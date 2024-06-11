Cecil County man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firebombing home

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Cecil County man on multiple charges including attempted murder after allegedly firebombing a home in March.

On March 2, just before 10:00 p.m., Maryland State Police responded to the 1200 block of Old Philadelphia Road after the occupants saw a flash outside their window.

Officials say the occupants were able to put out the fire and the remains of a 'Molotov cocktail' were found.

The investigation pointed officials to Christopher Shivery, 41, as the suspect. Damage costs are estimated to be around $500.

Shivery was charged with the following:



Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder

First and second-degree arson

Two counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of second-degree assault

Manufacturing/possession of a destructive device

Malicious burning second-degree

Possession of explosive/incendiary device

Reckless endangerment

He was taken to the Cecil County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.