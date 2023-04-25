CBP officers seize almost $290,000 in counterfeit Apple products

STERLING, Va. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered nearly $290,000 in AirPods and Apple Watch knockoffs.

The Apple products were recently shipped from China in air cargo imports to Washington Dulles International Airport.

Officers inspected four Fairfax County bound shipments that consisted of 1,000 2nd Generation Apple Airpods Pro's and 50 Apple Watches on March 15.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized about $290,000 in counterfeit Apple AirPods and Apple Watches at Washington Dulles International Airport on March 29, 2023. The Apple knockoffs were shipped from China to an address in Fairfax County, Va. (CBP Photo/Handout)

After suspecting they may be counterfeit, they detained them and kept them for further investigation.

The products were seized on March 29.

“Unscrupulous manufacturers and vendors illegally profit on the sale of substandard counterfeit products at the expense and safety of American consumers,” said Christine Waugh, CBP’s Acting Area Port Director for the Area Port of Washington, D.C. “Customs and Border Protection urges consumers to protect their health and wallets by buying authentic consumer goods from reputable or authorized vendors.”

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.