Catonsville Sunday market returns with strong community support

CATONSVILLE, Md. — The Catonsville Sunday Farmers Market kicked off its 2025 season this weekend, marking 15 years of bringing local produce and goods to the community.

Despite the rain, folks turned out to support the market, which runs every Sunday morning from 9am to noon until November 23.

For vendors like Liberty Delight Farms in Reisterstown, the market provides a vital connection to loyal customers.

"This is the best community in regards to the folks that have just embraced local things. They bring their entire family here to shop, it's like a committee decision. They're enthusiastic, they're loyal, they're kind. It's just a nice market," said vendor Lauren Hughes.

Cristina Medina with Westmoreland Farms makes the journey from Virginia, traveling miles to sell their popular produce at local farmers markets, including Catonsville's.

"It's the backbone of our business. We appreciate customers here, we make a living out of this," said Medina.

The market, which began in 2010, is made possible by the Greater Catonsville Chamber of Commerce and features primarily small, local vendors.

"We are so grateful for the Catonsville community that supports this market, and really makes it a success," said Namita Kumar, the Chamber's executive director.

The market is located at a lot on Mellor Avenue just off Frederick Road. For more information on the market, click here.

This report was converted from its original broadcast television script to a web article with the assistance of an AI tool. A WMAR-2 News journalist thoroughly reviewed its contents before posting it to our website.