Carjackings down compared to last year, citizens still concerned

BALTIMORE — Carjackings are technically down compared to this time last year, but some communities are still on edge after more than two dozen carjackings have happened within the past few weeks.

Canton Square is just one community that has experienced a violent carjacking recently.

Carjacking is an issue that’s been spreading across Baltimore City and county impacting different neighborhoods.

So far this year police said carjackings are down 34% compared to last year. However, near Canton Square, Jeffrey Tyree is another person who’s been directly impacted by a violent carjacking.

“ It’s just not fair to us, you know, we work hard for everything that we got,” Tyree said.

The incident happened after his uncle, 57- year-old Darrell Benner, was killed almost two weeks ago while trying to stop thieves from taking his nephews car.

“Like I said, I only had the car for a week. The car was perfect,” Tyree said.

Tyree had his car returned last Monday with some of the extensive damage serving as a permanent reminder of how he lost his uncle.

“It’s got two bullet holes in it, one above the driver side door, on the inside and one outside the passenger side. I’m surprised that that bullet hole right there didn’t shatter my windshield,” Tyree said.

Benner’s wife Victoris , still mentally in shock with the fact she will never see her husband alive again.

“I miss him so, so much. it’s just unfortunate he had to go the way he did,” Benner said.

So far this year, there have been 338 carjackings compared to 471 last year this time. And as of August 28th, there have been 63 carjackings within the month.

Police gave tips concerning how to prevent becoming a victim of a carjacking including keeping windows rolled up and doors locked while driving, trying to remain in well-lit areas while parking , checking your mirrors regularly and not leaving any valuables visible just to name a few.

BPD

Baltimore City Police

Police also shared tips in regards to ride sharing.

However, those directly impacted already are hopeful city leaders will do something different and more pressure is applied when these criminals are caught.

“Stop smacking them on the wrist. Give them a sentence,” Benner said.

“I would trade that car in just to have him back honestly, the car is not worth the amount of the pain and misery that everybody has to go through without him being here, it’s just not the same. We just want these guys to turn themselves in, all can be forgiven just do the right thing,” Tyree said.