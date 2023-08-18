Man shot to death attempting to stop carjackers in Canton

BALTIMORE — A man is shot to death in Southeast Baltimore while trying to stop a group of carjackers.

This happened at 12:25 a.m. on Friday on South Curley Street just a few blocks from O'Donnel Square Park in Canton.

Police say a 29-year-old man was approached by three men. One of them pulled out a gun and robbed him.

During the course of the robbery, Darrell Brenner, 57, who is related to the 29-year-old, got a gun from his home and chased after the three men who were driving off in the victim's red Dodge Charger.

The men shot at Brenner, killing him.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.