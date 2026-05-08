Capitol Heights man faces decade in prison after fatal crash that killed 3-year-old during police chase

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A Capitol Heights man faces up to a decade in prison after a vehicle collision that claimed the life of a three-year-old girl.

Larry Naylor, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of grossly negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle.

On March 7, 2025, at 6:25 p.m., officers with the District Heights Police Department attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle Naylor was driving in the 6400 block of Walker Mill Road.

Initially, Naylor complied, but later during the stop, he fled the scene and drove northbound onto Addison Road South.

The officer pursuing Naylor lost sight of his car, but a second officer and an officer with the Capitol Heights Police Department found it and activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop his vehicle.

Naylor did not comply and continued to flee until he crashed into four cars in the 1200 block of Addison Road South.

Officers arrested Naylor at the scene and took him into custody. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Three-year-old Zoey Harrison, who was in one of the vehicles Naylor collided with along with her mother, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Her mother was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the occupants in the other three vehicles remained at the scene.

“Today’s guilty plea holds this defendant accountable for his actions that led to the tragic death of Zoey, but I know it does not take away the pain her family continues to face,” says Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson. “This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangerous and irreversible consequences that result from irresponsible decisions behind the wheel. I recognize that nothing can undo this tragedy, but I hope this plea provides a measure of justice and closure to Zoey's family and loved ones.”

Officials say Naylor will be sentenced on October 2, 2026.