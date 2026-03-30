Campaign treasurer indicted for allegedly using stolen funds for yacht loan

BALTIMORE, Md. — A treasurer for several Maryland political candidates and organizations has been indicted on embezzlement charges, according to an indictment that was unsealed on Monday.

James Appel, a 58-year-old from Annapolis, has been charged with both wire fraud and money laundering.

Delegate Kathy Szeliga, who represents part of Baltimore County in the House of Delegates, identified herself as one of the victims.

"Like others, I relied on him to handle campaign finances honestly and transparently," Szeliga said. "Instead, he allegedly diverted and embezzled funds that were contributed in good faith by hardworking Marylanders, who are also victims of his alleged crimes."

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, Appel stole about $200,000 and used the money to help refinance a loan for his yacht.

He is alleged to have stolen about half of that from a politician's account and half from an Anne Arundel community organization.

Appel is also accused of preparing false campaign reports to the Maryland Board of Elections and falsely representing to the community organization's board how much money they had.

"I am grateful to the hard-working federal agents, the FBI, and the federal prosecutors for their thorough investigation and for bringing these charges," Szeliga said. "Accountability matters. The integrity of our elections and campaign finance system matters."