BWI welcomes CIAA Commissioner to Baltimore with pep rally ahead of tournament

BALTIMORE — It was a celebration Friday evening at the BWI Airport to welcome Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams back to Baltimore for the CIAA Basketball Tournament.

24 teams will be nationally exposed right here in Baltimore over the next week and that was kicked off with a pep rally.

Bowie State University is the only CIAA School in Maryland making them the host school.

As McWilliams took a minute to dance with the cheerleaders, she also addressed what this basketball tournament being Baltimore means to her.

"I love this community, I love Baltimore. When they announced the bid to come to Baltimore, working with Dr. Breaux from Bowie State, it felt like a natural opportunity and very organic. It hasn't been hard you guys have made it extremely easy for the CIAA to do all the wonderful things that we are doing here,” said McWilliams.

This is the second year Baltimore will host the tournament starting next Tuesday through Saturday at the CFG Bank Arena.

"Every city in America would want this city in their town,” said Al Hutchinson, the President/CEO Visit Baltimore.

But it brings more than just basketball to the city.

"People coming here we want them to see everything, our great food scene, our great arts and cultural community. This is Black History Month so we want to celebrate that as well. So it's really basketball is number one but it's also about showcasing the greatest of Baltimore,” said Hutchinson.

He says last year the tournament brought over 60,000 people to Baltimore. This year they anticipate even more.

Baltimore will also have the privilege of hosting the CIAA in 2024 and 2025.