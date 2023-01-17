CIAA tournament returning to Baltimore after success in 2022

BALTIMORE — It's been called one of the country's premier college basketball experiences. The CIAA tournament is back in Baltimore after major success in 2022.

While the oldest Black athletic conference is putting the hoops talent on full display, there are many events that impact more than basketball from the fan fest, to education day and a career expo.

During this year's tournament the CIAA is also creating ways to highlight more than 100 Black-owned businesses.

Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams and Mayor Brandon Scott both showed their excitement that the tournament is back in the Charm City.

"In a few weeks we will be here to take over Baltimore and we're going to be the charm that you need and that you provide to us to make a bigger better city and a tournament for all of us around the country. I know this is local but you have no idea that this week is a national championship for us," said McWilliams.

"It allowed us to see, it allowed people to see, especially those coming from outside, the renaissance that is taking place right before our very feet in this very very special city," Scott said.

In 2022, the tournament brought nearly 20 million dollars to the city.

Now, in the spirit of competition the mayor and Commissioner Williams brought back their free throw showdown.

Mayor Scott's team did come out on top to defend their bragging rights from last year. The tournament, which is always a part of Black history month, kicks off February 21 and runs through the 25th.

Tickets to the step show are already sold out. There is a buy one get one free deal going until midnight tonight.

This year they are also celebrating women and the anniversary of title nine.