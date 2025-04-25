Buy Back the Block in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — With an oversized check for 15 thousand dollars in hand, Ian Morgan has finally achieved one of his dreams when he came to Baltimore more than a decade ago.

“Coming from Jamaica, I know that my people always want to own a house and never get a chance to,” Morgan told us.

That chance has come through Live Baltimore’s “Buy Back the Block” program, which has now distributed more than three quarters of a million dollars.

“We know each of these grants is a life and a community changed,” said Live Baltimore Executive Director Megan McCorkell, “Today, we are in front of this beautiful home on Presbury Street, but that wasn’t always this home’s story. For years this house was vacant, burnt out by an arson.”

So far, the Buy Back the Block program has helped more than 60 residents become homeowners with funds available to help 40 more.”

Recipients can either get a 15 thousand dollar grant to help purchase a home or they can get 20 thousand to help buy and to renovate a home.

“This is about building generational wealth in our families,” said Mayor Brandon Scott, “This is about allowing people to stay in the neighborhoods and not be priced out.”

It has also allowed Morgan to leave behind years of making rent that helped pay off someone else’s property, while singing the praises of the program that helped this dream come true—-setting his sights now on starting a family.

“I have the house so now we need to get the wife and the bibs,” Morgan said.

Granted, that dream too, may take some time.

“Be careful what you wish for,” we cautioned.

“Well, I hope that don’t come back and bite me,” he laughed.

