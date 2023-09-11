Bus and van collide leaving several children injured in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md. — A crash involving a bus and van left several children injured in Harford County Monday morning.

It happened around 8:30am at the intersection of Emmorton Road and Bel Air South Parkway.

According to the Harford County Volunteer Fire Association, the bus involved was transporting daycare children.

Maryland State Police said 10 children aboard were taken to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air for treatment. The severity of the injuries is unclear.

The van driver and a child passenger were also hospitalized. Their condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the cause. All roads have been reopened.