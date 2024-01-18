"Bring my husband back": Gwynn Oak man attacked, abducted after returning home from casino

GWYNN OAK, Md. — When he backed his truck into his driveway on Wednesday night on Forest Hill Road, 62-year-old Joel Edwards had no idea someone was hiding in wait, and that’s when his wife heard his cries for help through her home surveillance system.

“He started yelling and screaming for me so I ran outside, but I couldn’t do too much. I didn’t have any shoes on. I didn’t have anything on and he was yelling for me and he was yelling for them to get off of him.”

Edwards’ wife says two people then forced him into a van, which police found abandoned later, and drove him away.

While detectives can’t or won’t say why this happened…

“So, not at this time,” said Det. Trae Corbin of the Baltimore County Police Department, “and our detectives are trying to find out what necessarily took place.”

Edwards’ wife has a pretty good idea.

“I think it’s robbery. That’s what police were saying. I think that’s what it is. My husband is a gambler so I don’t know. Maybe somebody watched him as he was leaving the casino or something. I don’t know right now.”

“He was there last night before he came home?”

“Yes, he was at Live.”

Edwards’ wife says she has no idea who the suspects are, but it certainly raises the possibility that they followed him home from the casino.

Or they knew enough to be lying in wait to ambush him when he arrived.

And why did they have to abduct him if they were simply after his money?

For now, Edwards' wife’s appeal is much more simple.

“Bring my husband back. That’s all I can say.”

