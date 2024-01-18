Police: Man missing after being attacked, abducted in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A search is underway for a 62-year-old man who reportedly went missing after being attacked in Baltimore County Wednesday.

Police say Joel Edwards was forced into a car by an unknown suspect around 8:40pm while in the 3500 block of Forest Hill Road.

He hasn't been seen since.

Edwards was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black boots, a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants. He's approximately 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds.

There is no current description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or 410-307-2020.