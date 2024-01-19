Search Over: Man found after being abducted outside Gwynn Oak home

GWYNN OAK, Md. — Police have called off the search for a missing man reportedly abducted outside his home in Gwynn Oak Wednesday.

Joel Edwards, 62, was located overnight Thursday, according to Baltimore County Police.

Edwards' family told WMAR-2 News that two people approached as he arrived home from an area casino.

They reportedly forced him into a van and sped off.

RELATED: "Bring my husband back": Man attacked, abducted after returning home from casino

Police say that van was later found abandoned.

Although Edwards' family believes robbery was the motive, police aren't ready to say.

So far no arrests have been announced. Police did not provide an update on Edwards' condition, or where or how he was found.