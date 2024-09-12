Brand new affordable housing opens up in Park Heights

BALTIMORE — The resurgence of Park Heights continues with a ribbon cutting of a brand new affordable housing property. A ribbon cutting was held and it's the latest efforts in rebuilding a once neglected community.

In the 4700 block of Park Heights Avenue, used to sit vacant homes. Now, there is affordable housing, representing a beacon of hope as we kickstart a brand new chapter in this Park Heights community.

Woodland Gardens One is a brand new 63-unit affordable housing property in Park Heights.

Aside from this building offering one, two, and three-bedroom units, Woodland Gardens One offers an outdoor garden, playground for kids, fitness center, media and game room, and plenty of other amenities for residents.

"I don't have to leave my building for anything. I can come out of my building, wash clothes go to the gym, take my daughter to read a book, color, anything," says Shawntay Thompson, a resident at Woodland Gardens One.

Thompson and her daughter live here. It's the first time she's ever lived on her own. This was made possible with the help of people working with Park Heights Renaissance, a group that played a large role in reviving this community.

"They called me and said hey, we have apartments open. Are you looking to move soon? I'm like yes, I am...It took me a week," says Thompson.

"Why we do this work is for the residents," says Yolanda Jiggetts, CEO of Park Heights Renaissance.

Jiggetts has been working to rebuild Park Heights since 2020.

"Here in the northwest area, we are continuing to grow. We are continuing to get to know each other even more. We know already this community has great assets," says Jiggetts.

Just last week, Park Heights Safe Streets celebrated a year with no homicides.

Mayor Brandon Scott was at last week's celebration and today's ribbon cutting. He says brighter days are ahead for the community he grew up in.

"Years of inequity created a dire situation for too many Baltimore families. But today, we take another step in the right direction of reversing those injustices" says Scott.

The projects in Park Heights don't start or stop here.

An In Focus look at Baltimore City's capital impact investment areas In Focus: A look into Baltimore City's Capital Impact Investment Areas

Renaissance Row Apartments, an 84-unit affordable mixed use community, opened in 2022

Coming soon is the Woodland Gardens Two, a 75-unit four-story building for seniors.

"Over 42 vacant homes were right here and who wants to see vacant homes when they can be used for other properties or apartment buildings," says Thompson.

The hope is by the end of September, Woodland Gardens One will be fully leased.