Safe Streets celebrates one year without homicides

BALTIMORE — For the past 365 days , Belvedere, Franklin Square and Park Heights can proudly say they've experienced zero homicides.

Safe Streets brought the community out to Park Heights to celebrate the reduction in violence.

Three communities can say they've gone at least 365 days without a homicide.

Tonya Allen has lived in Park Heights for half a century. From her vantage point, Safe Streets has made a huge difference.

"It used to be real wild. One minute you'd be standing outside talking in the boom a shot. Lately, it hasn't been like that. I haven't heard any gunshots thank God. I haven't been getting any phone calls saying that someone is dead," said Allen.

"To hear that it was 365 days with no homicides in Park Heights is great to hear because everyday you hear about somebody getting killed up here," said Allen.

Mayor Brandon Scott was in attendance, proud of the city's effort to stop crime.

"Women lie, men lie, numbers do not. As of this morning, homicides across Baltimore are down 29.3% and non-fatal shootings are down 36.5% this year," said Mayor Scott.

Representatives of each Safe Streets site was at the celebration stating the work is not done, but they're on the right path to correcting the violence.

For Allen, who has spent her entire life in Park Heights, the effort means everything.

"It means a lot because at first I lost hope in Park Heights because it was so much going on. I've got a lot of hope for Park Heights now. I think the future might look good for it," said Allen.