BPD increased efforts to arrest dirt bike riders; 180 vehicles seized in 2022

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police Department has increased efforts to identify and arrest dirt bike riders under a new initiative. This comes after the city has seen heightened dirt bike activity in recent months.

Many of these vehicles, which are not registered under Maryland Vehicle Law, create noise and nuisance issues for out community members.

According to BPD, beginning in April, the department's initiative led to the arrests of 11 people for dirt bike violations and one warrant has been issued.

Additionally, one handgun was recovered after a rider dropped it while fleeing from police.

Those charged range in age from 46-years-old to 17-years-old. In 2022, BPD seized 180 illegal vehicles and year-to-date, the department has seized 50 illegal vehicles.

If you have any information concerning dirt bike riders or violations, please call or text the tip line at 443-902-4474.