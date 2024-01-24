Watch Now
BPD: 6-year-old fatally stabbed in South Baltimore

Person of interest in custody
Posted at 10:26 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 22:36:08-05

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a child was fatally stabbed in South Baltimore on Tuesday night.

At 9:20 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Deering Avenue for reports of a domestic-related stabbing.

The victim, a 6-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

He later died at the hospital.

According to police, the victim was allegedly stabbed by his mother's boyfriend.

Police say a person of interest is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2100 or Baltimore Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

