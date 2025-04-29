Boyfriend indicted on murder charges after girlfriend's body was found buried in wooded area in Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. — A grand jury returned an indictment for Keycy Barrera-Rosa, the man accused of murdering his missing girlfriend, Lesbia Ramirez Guerra.

Barrera-Rosa, 24, called the Charles County Sheriff's Office on April 2 to report Guerra missing from their home in Waldorf.

According to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office, surveillance video revealed that Guerra entered the home on March 31, but did not show her leave.

Witnesses in the area told authorities that in the early morning of April 1, Barrera-Rosa and Guerra got into a violent argument.

Later that day, Barrera-Rosa was seen on video grabbing a large bin from a shed in the backyard and carrying it to the back of the house. He then drove his truck back there.

Cellular tower data placed Barrera-Rosa in Prince George's County to meet with his uncle, Rolvin Barrera-Barrera, at a construction worksite.

He and his uncle traveled to a "secluded, densely wooded" intersection in the area of Cedarville State Park.

In an interview with detectives, Barrera-Barrera confessed that Barrera-Rosa told him that he killed his girlfriend by strangling her and that he asked for his help to get rid of the body.

He added that when he traveled to the worksite in Prince George's County, Guerra was already dead and placed in a plastic bin in the back of Barrera-Rosa's truck.

Once at the site, both he and Barrera-Rosa buried Guerra at Cedarville State Park.

Guerra's body was discovered on April 18 in a plastic bin at a location that matched the description given by Barrera-Barrera.

Authorities say that Barrera-Rosa was detained by ICE for unrelated charges on April 5, and on April 22, he was transported by ICE and turned over to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Barrera-Barrera was charged as an accessory after the fact to murder in Prince George's County and is being held without bond there.

The indictment charges Barrera-Rosa with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and making a false report.

He is also being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.