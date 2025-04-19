Detectives find body believed to be missing Waldorf woman, charge boyfriend with her murder

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Over two weeks after she was reported missing, authorities believe they have found the body of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra.

Detectives made the discovery on April 17, alongside detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department, in an area outside of Cedarville State Forest in Prince George's County.

The body was found buried in a heavily wooded area of the forest, according to authorities.

It was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Guerra, a mother of two, had disappeared from her home in Waldorf on March 31 and was reported missing by her boyfriend, 24-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera-Rosa, on April 2.

The investigation into her disappearance began after deputies determined that the circumstances surrounding it were "suspicious."

According to WJLA-ABC7, Barrera-Rosa was apprehended by ICE Baltimore agents after it was determined he did not have any legal status in the United States.

Following his arrest, he was made a person of interest in Guerra's case.

Now, after finding the body, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Barrera-Rosa, charging him with murder. He is currently in custody out of the state, pending his return to Charles County.

Detectives with the Prince George's County Police Department also arrested Barrera-Rosa's uncle, Rolvin Eduardo Bererra Bererra. He is being charged as an accessory for actions he took in Prince George's County following her murder.

He is currently being held without bail at the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

“While this was not the ending that we all hoped for, I am grateful to all those who worked so hard to find Ms. Guerra. On behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, I offer our most sincere condolences to all of her family and friends,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry.