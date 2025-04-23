Undocumented nephew, uncle duo charged in disappearance & death of young Waldorf mother

BALTIMORE — We're learning more about an uncle and nephew duo charged in the disappearance and death of a 23-year-old Waldorf woman.

The buried body of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra was discovered April 17 outside Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County.

She'd been reported missing April 2, by the father of her two children, and live-in boyfriend, Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa.

Detectives documented suspicious activity at the couple's home, one day before the report was filed.

Inside their home investigators found fraudulent federal documents belonging to Barrera Rosa, who ICE confirmed was illegally in the U.S.

ICE agents immediately took Barrera Rosa into custody pending further investigation.

Upon locating Ramirez Guerra's body, police officially charged Barrera Rosa with her murder.

ICE - Baltimore Keycy Robinson Alexis Barrera-Rosa



Later police developed evidence also linking Barrera Rosa's uncle to the crime.

For his alleged role, Rolvin Eduardo Barrera-Barrera, 37, was charged as an accessory after the fact of murder.

Charles County Sheriff's Office Rolvin Eduardo Barrera-Barrera

ICE said both men are from Guatemala, and illegally crossed the U.S. border near El Paso, Texas in April 2019.

Ramirez Guerra was undocumented as well, according to ICE officials.

Barrera Rosa is currently being held in Farmville, Virginia, awaiting extradition, while Barrera-Barrera remains on no-bail status in Charles County, with an ICE detainer.

“The arrest of these two individuals marks a significant step towards justice,” said ICE Baltimore acting Field Office Director Vernon Liggins. “This heinous crime not only devastated a community but also reinforced the urgent need to prioritize public safety by identifying, arresting, and removing egregious illegal aliens who threaten our neighborhoods."

The tragedy comes following a series of high-profile cases putting Maryland at the center of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

One involves Kilmar Abrego-Garcia, an undocumented migrant and alleged MS-13 gang member, who was arrested in Baltimore and later deported to a Salvadoran prison.

The other was the trial for Victor Martinez-Hernandez, who was convicted of raping and murdering Rachel Morin in Harford County.

Trump has used both to defend his Administration's immigration agenda, which has resulted in several other arrestsof undocumented migrants in the state with prior criminal records.