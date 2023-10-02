Boy critically injured in Gambrills crash

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A 4-year-old boy was critically injured in a crash involving a drunk driver Sunday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

The accident happened at about 3:34 p.m. on Davidsonville Road near Gerstner Road, said police.

Scott Robert Sexton Teunis, 28, of Gambrills, who was charged with drunk driving, was headed north in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Davidsonville Road and started turning left into a residential driveway.

The pick-up truck collided with a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Michael John Chanaud, 20, of Gambrills, that was going south.

A 4-year-old Gambrills boy in the backseat of the Jeep had life-threatening injuries. He was properly restrained in a car seat, said police. The boy was flown by Medevac helicopter to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center.

The Silverado driver was not injured. He was charged with causing a life-threatening injury while driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, and related charges.