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Bowie man flees from police & crashes after allegedly carjacking County Court clerk

Suspect was also wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this month
Loaded gun recovered from carjacking suspect
Prince George's County Police
The loaded gun recovered from Kairee Hicks following his April 17 arrest
Loaded gun recovered from carjacking suspect
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BOWIE, Md. — An 18-year-old from Bowie has been charged for an armed carjacking that occurred on April 16.

Prince George's County Police spotted the victim's stolen Lexus one day later in Lanham.

When officers tried pulling over the driver, identified as Kairee Hicks, he fled and crashed.

Police eventually caught up with Hicks, and arrested him in possession of a loaded handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Kairee Hicks
Kairee Hicks

WJLA-ABC-7 reports the carjacking victim was Mahasin El Amin, the elected clerk of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County.

It turns out Hicks was also wanted for an April 10 shooting of a man in the 7100 block of Martin Luther King Junior Highway.

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