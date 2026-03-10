Both Marylanders make it to the top 20 on American Idol

Bel Air and Frederick represent! Both Maryland contestants made it into the top 20 on American Idol.

Brooks Rosser from Bel Air sang "Everywhere, Everything" by Noah Kahan.

Rae from Frederick sang, "I'll Be There" by Jackson 5, and dedicated her performance to her her sister, Jamie.

American Idol moved from Nashville to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, for the "Ohana Round."

The Top 30 performed for families, industry professionals, and fellow contestants before the Top 20 were announced.

New this season, the three Platinum Tickets — which guarantee advancement — were decided outside the judges' hands: one by industry experts, one by friends and family (the ohana), and one by fellow contestants. Brooks Rosser from Bel Air received the ohana's pick.

You can follow Rae and Brooks' journey, and all the other American Idol hopefuls, Monday nights on WMAR.