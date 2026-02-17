Frederick singer wows American Idol judges with Aretha Franklin cover

FREDERICK, Md. — The final day of auditions for Season 24 of American Idol kicked off Monday night, and a singer from Frederick wowed the judges with her rendition of Aretha Franklin's "You Make me Fell Like (A Natural Woman)."

Rae, 24, has been an American Idol fan her whole life and always dreamed of auditioning.

After she sang, Luke Bryan said, "I can't believe we have not seen you in this room until now."

Watch her American Idol audition.

Her family was there to support her, and the judges brought them into the room as they made their decision.

It was a unanimous yes, and Rae is headed to Hollywood.

Having her family there for the audition was especially meaningful after her father's stroke last year made travel more challenging.

“I’m proud of you. I’m so proud of you. My little princess is gonna be the next American Idol, I feel it in my bones,” Rae’s dad said.

You can follow Rae's journey, and all the other American Idol hopefuls, Monday nights on WMAR.

Bel Air singer, Brooks Rosser, also secured a ticket to Hollywood in the first day of auditions.