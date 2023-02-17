Book vending machine coming to Randallstown after viral TikTok raised awareness

BALTIMORE — Araba Maze's mission is to get more books in the hands of kids.

And a viral TikTok video helped her get the money to do just that.

Tomorrow, her very first book vending machine will be available for kids to get books whenever they want.

We spoke to her back in 2021 about her viral Tiktok where she talked about being a "Radical street librarian" and wanting to bring books to "Book deserts."

Those are places where kids don't have easy access to books.

She won a grant from the United Way of Maryland to fund her project.

Now her dream is realized and tomorrow kids can start taking out books whenever they want.

"These are books are for the kids to take home and keep to build their in home libraries so you don't have to return them. They're yours to keep and we're encouraging kids to identify themselves as readers. And their own home by libraries by writing their names in the book and starting their own collection," Maze said.

The launch of the public book vending machine is tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. at the YMCA in Randallstown.

And it will stay there for six months.

She then hopes to move it to another location and raise funds to set up more book vending machines in the area.