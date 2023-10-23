Bomb threat under investigation at Rockville High School

UPDATE: The threat at Rockville High School has been determined not valid. Students, faculty and staff are returning to the building.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A bomb threat is under investigation at Rockville High School in Montgomery County.
Students, faculty and staff have evacuated the building.
Officers are looking into the validity of the report.
UPDATE: Officers are still on scene at Rockville High School investigating the validity of the threat.#mcpd #mcpnews pic.twitter.com/IqPkExYoaU— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 23, 2023