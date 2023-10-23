Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bomb threat under investigation at Rockville High School

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 1:12 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 13:34:25-04

UPDATE: The threat at Rockville High School has been determined not valid. Students, faculty and staff are returning to the building.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A bomb threat is under investigation at Rockville High School in Montgomery County.

Students, faculty and staff have evacuated the building.

Officers are looking into the validity of the report.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices