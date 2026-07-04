Body of missing 16-year-old swimmer recovered from Potomac River

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The body of a male swimmer who went missing Thursday has been recovered, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue (MCFRS) spokesperson.

The 16-year-old boy was found at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Fire officials say the teen went missing after entering the Potomac River near Sandy Landing and Great Falls Park at 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

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The MCFRS spokesperson said crews found the teen south of Sandy Landing Friday morning during routine searches in the area where he was last seen.

The teen's body was transferred to the medical examiner.

Officials say the teen's cause of death and identity will be released by the Montgomery County Police Department.

The tragedy comes just three weeks after Towson University student Nazir Bell was recovered from the Potomac River.