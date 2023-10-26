Body of man wanted in judge's murder found in Williamsport

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police have discovered the body of a man wanted in the murder of a Washington County Circuit Court judge last week.
Pedro Argote's body was found about a mile from where his car was abandoned, in a heavily wooded area between Clear Spring and Bottom Road in Williamsport.
He was accused of shooting and killing judge Andrew Wilkinson in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown.
Wilkinson had ruled against Argote in a custody and divorce hearing earlier that same day.
Police were searching for him since. So far it's unclear how Argote died.
The Maryland Judiciary released this statement in response to the discovery of Argote's body.
The Maryland Judiciary appreciates the combined efforts of the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who have been working tirelessly to protect Judiciary personnel and to bring a conclusion to the search for the suspect in the shooting of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. We continue to grieve the loss of our colleague and friend while supporting the Wilkinson family, the judges and staff of the Circuit Court for Washington County, and the entire Hagerstown and broader Washington County community. Out of respect to the Wilkinson family, please continue to accommodate their request for privacy during these difficult times. The Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Office serves as the official media contact for the Wilkinson family.