Body of man wanted in judge's murder found in Williamsport

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Police have discovered the body of a man wanted in the murder of a Washington County Circuit Court judge last week.

Pedro Argote's body was found about a mile from where his car was abandoned, in a heavily wooded area between Clear Spring and Bottom Road in Williamsport.

He was accused of shooting and killing judge Andrew Wilkinson in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown.

Wilkinson had ruled against Argote in a custody and divorce hearing earlier that same day.

Police were searching for him since. So far it's unclear how Argote died.

The Maryland Judiciary released this statement in response to the discovery of Argote's body.