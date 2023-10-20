Sheriff hunts for alleged gunman who killed judge outside Hagerstown home

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A Washington County Circuit Court judge was murdered outside his home Thursday evening.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown, where they found judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, laying in the driveway suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the shooter to be 49-year-old Pedro Argote. The handgun said to be used in the shooting was legally owned.

Online court records show Argote had a divorce custody proceeding before Wilkinson earlier in the day. The judge reportedly ruled against Argote in the matter.

According to police, Argote may be operating a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with Maryland tags 4EH0408.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach and immediately call 911.

The Maryland Judiciary released this statement in response to judge Wilkinson's death.

"The Maryland Judiciary mourns the tragic death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy. The Maryland Judiciary is actively engaging with law enforcement to assist in resolving this matter and to ensure the safety of our judges, staff, and visitors, which remains our top priority."