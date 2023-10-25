Funeral arrangements announced for slain Maryland judge

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Washington County Circuit Court judge who was murdered in front of his home last week.

Services for judge Andrew Wilkinson will be held at 10am on October 27 at St. Ann Catholic Church on Oak Hill Avenue in Hagerstown.

Police say the 52-year-old jurist was shot and killed by Pedro Argote, after ruling against him in a divorce custody hearing.

Argote remains on the run.

Wilkinson's family issued a statement through the Maryland judiciary thanking law enforcement and the community for the outpouring of support.

"This is such an unexpected loss to us, and words do not exist to describe the amazing person Drew was," the statement reads. "Our family would especially like to thank local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies for their immediate and continued response to this tragedy. Drew would be very grateful for all of your efforts for both us and the community.”

Wilkinson was appointed to the bench in November 2019. He was born in Guam and raised in a military family.

According to his obituary, Wilkinson spent years coaching youth sports and was known for is involvement with the Hagerstown YMCA.

He's survived by his wife Stephanie and their two kids.