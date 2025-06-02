Body discovered bound inside burning vehicle identified as 67-year-old owner of Tropic Bay Water Gardens

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have identified a man whose body was discovered inside a burning vehicle in Davidson last weekend.

The pickup truck was found fully engulfed in flames in the parking lot of Tropic Bay Water Gardens on West Central Avenue.

Inside the rear passenger seat officers recovered remains of the store's owner, Edward Stephen Koza.

The 67-year-old's arms, hands, and mouth were bound with tape, in what turned out to be his own vehicle.

Investigators located the melted spout of a plastic fuel container near Koza's body, which smelled of gasoline.

On the ground, outside Koza's car, detectives spotted a Bass Pro Shop hat.

At the time his body was discovered, Koza was barefoot.

As police went to check inside the store, they observed obvious signs of a struggle with various items broken and knocked over.

Among the items was a pair of shoes, believed to be Koza's.

Nearby, a bloody plastic bag along with a rock that appeared to have been pulled apart from a display.

Presence of the rock matches what doctors noticed while conducting Koza's autopsy.

"The Doctors attending to the autopsy also determined the victim had sustained blunt force trauma to his head," police wrote in charging documents.

Police learned Koza normally closed the store around 6pm each day, but he often stayed after hours.

Detectives then spoke to someone known to Koza, who happened to be passing by the store around closing time.

This individual told police they didn't see Koza's truck in the lot, yet noticed a red Lincoln there instead.

Police reviewed area license plate readers, in an attempt to track the movement of Koza's pickup truck and the red Lincoln.

Surveillance footage at a neighboring BP gas station captured a man and woman pulling up in Koza's truck before it was found burnt up.

The man was seen wearing a Bass Pro Shop hat, like the one found on the ground outside Koza's store.

Police recognized the woman with him as 18-year-old Kylee Alyssa Dakes, who was known to be dating Jonah Michael Poole.

Based off MVA records, investigators gathered that Poole drove a red Lincoln, similar to the one Koza's associate saw in the parking lot the night of the murder.

Another check of area cameras and license plate readers showed Dakes and Poole taking the Lincoln to the Bass Pro Shop at Arundel Mills earlier that same day.

Cameras there caught Poole buying the same Bass Pro Shop hat he was seen wearing at the BP that later turned up at the crime scene.

Cell tower records also placed Poole at Koza's store around the time of the murder.

With all that evidence, here is how police summed up what happened in charging documents.

"At this time, based on all of the facts and circumstances under consideration, investigators believe the suspects attacked Koza at the business sometime during the evening of May 24, 2025 near closing time. Jonah Poole and Kylee Dakes are responsible for the murder of Edward Koza. Koza was assaulted and taken captive by the suspects. Koza likely was put into the backseat of the truck at this point and was driven around the area for an unknown purpose. Ultimately, Pole and Dakes drove the victim truck, likely with Koza inside of the truck, and drove to the BP Station to purchase gasoline. Investigators believe this gasoline was purchased to use as an accelerant. Poole and Dakes returned to the Tropic Bay where Poole's vehicle, the red Lincoln MKS, was parked. The suspects set the vehicle on fire with Koza in the rear passenger area and then fled the scene ni the red Lincoln."

