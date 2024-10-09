Bob Moore wins gold at international powerlifting competition

SUN CITY, South Africa — Bob Moore is bringing home the gold.

The 71-year-old powerlifter competed in the IPF World Championship in South Africa on October 5. According to Priority Health and Fitness, the gym he son Adam owns in Odenton, Moore won the gold in the Masters 4 division for the squat, bench press and deadlift.

WMAR-2 News shared Moore's story in late September, when he was preparing to travel overseas for the competition, representing Team USA.

While he was training, he was also fundraising for the Alzheimer's Association, a non-profit that means a lot to him. Both his mom and mother-in-law had the disease.

Moore is continuing to raise money and has since increased his goal to $10,000. To make a donation, click here.