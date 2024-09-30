Bob Moore is representing Team USA in powerlifting competition while raising money for ALZ

ODENTON, Md. — "It was just a privilege to be asked to join Team USA, it really was. A lifelong dream."

The summer Olympics are over but the competition has just begun for 71-year-old powerlifter Bob Moore. He is heading to South Africa to compete in the IPF World Masters Championship on October 5.

"I’m really fired up about competing on an international stage," he said. "It will be my first time competing for Team USA which is really exciting."

This is Moore's fourth meet in the last 10 months for powerlifting. His performance at a nationals competition in Austin, Texas earned him a spot on Team USA.

The numbers for his squat, bench press and dead lift are looking great as he prepares for one of the biggest competitions of his career. He's also monitoring a different set of numbers, his fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.

"Strength training is a passion of mine, it’s a fountain of youth and the benefits are life long. My other passion is ending Alzheimer’s or other dementia," said Moore.

He is raising funds in memory of his mother and mother-in-law, who both had Alzheimer's.

"To see them go through the latter part of their lives and not have the memories, I can’t think of much that is worse than that."

Last year, Moore raised more than $13,000 for ALZ while breaking his own world records during an exhibition. This year, he hopes to double that amount ahead of his competition in South Africa.

"I’m going to try to win the gold medal for Team USA and I’m going to try to raise as much funds as I possibly can," Moore said. "We need to help the ALZ with funding so they can continue their work with helping caregivers, helping those effected by the disease and live their best lives."

To donate to Moore's fundraiser, click here. If you have a loved one dealing with Alzheimer's or dementia, click here for resources available through the Alzheimer's Association or call their 24/7 hotline at 1-800-272-3900.