Power lifter raises $10,000 for Alzheimer's Association during charity exhibition

ODENTON, Md. — When 70-year-old Robert Moore is lifting heavy weights, he makes it looks effortless.

He demonstrates how to do a bench press and dead lift inside his son Adam Moore's gym, Priority Health and Fitness in Odenton. Robert Moore has done weight resistance training for most of his adult life. A couple of years ago, Adam suggested he take his training to the next level.

"He said, 'Boy Dad, your numbers look pretty good, you ought to consider competing," he said.

Moore entered the Maryland competition through the United States Powerlifting Group. He says he established the records in the state for squat, bench press, dead lift and combo for his age group of 65 and older.

That qualified him for the Nationals in Atlanta.

"Once again I did well. I ended up setting the all-time world record in the squat, bench press and grand total."

Moore was proud of the results, but deep down, felt that he could do more with these accomplishments.

"These medals are nice but if I could power lift and maybe raise awareness for a cause that is near to my heart, the Alzheimer’s Association, I would feel pretty good about that."

He reached out to the Greater Maryland Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to plan an exhibition at his son's gym, where he would attempt to break his own world records while also raising money for the organization.

The exhibition would tie into The Longest Day, a fundraising campaign done by the Alzheimer's Association each year.

His motivation to succeed: his mom Nancy Moore and his mother-in-law Dolores Dube, who both suffered with the neurological disease.

"Its terrible, its just a devastating disease," Moore said about watching both women go through the stages of Alzheimer's.

With grit and determination, and Nancy and Dolores in the back of his mind, Moore was on a mission to smash his records at the event on July 5. And one by one, he did.

"The support from the crowd was phenomenal and I was able to break all my world records," he said.

More importantly, Moore raised more than $10,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.

"Its just a terrible disease, very sad to see. So if there’s anything we can do to help research and help those with Alzheimer’s live their best life than we should do that."

Moore is continuing to raise donations for the Alzheimer's Association. To make a donation, click here.

