Johns Hopkins' Multi-Talented Professor Pioneers First-Ever Hip-Hop Degree Program

BALTIMORE — On any given day, morning, noon, or night, there's a good chance the man and artist known as Wendel Patrick has an instrument in his hands, ready to create his next project and chase after greatness.

"A lot of people think it’s magic," Patrick said. The way a beat takes shape, how the rhythms evolve, and the melodies come to life. For Wendel Patrick, a master at his craft, it’s not magic—it’s music.

Brian Tankersley, WMAR Wendel Patrick in his home studio on the turn tables during an interview with WMAR

Wendel Patrick is a name that resonates in the world of music. He’s an award-winning beat maker, composer, producer, and classically trained pianist whose artistry transcends genres. But while most people might know him for his music, Patrick has always had a deeper vision: to break boundaries and build something revolutionary for the future of hip hop.

"I’m usually making music in my head," Patrick shared. "The most fun I have is when I’m by myself in my studio, unlocking another level."

This passion for creation has defined Patrick’s career, but now it’s driving him to do something that’s never been done before: launching the first-ever bachelor’s degree in hip hop.

Peabody Institute - Johns Hopkins University Peabody Institute to launch Hip Hop degree program

A Visionary Program: Hip Hop Meets Academia

Patrick’s second studio is not just where he creates music—it's also his classroom. As a professor at the Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins, he’s introducing a Bachelor of Music degree in Hip Hop, an innovative program that allows students to major in four specific specialties: turntablism, rapping, beatboxing, and music production. It’s a performance degree that’s the first of its kind.

"It's really a performance degree," Patrick explained. "You can come in and major as a turntablist, as a rapper, as a beatboxer, or as a producer."

This degree is more than just a curriculum; it’s a path for students to immerse themselves in hip hop and the artistry that drives it. Students will learn to master their craft while gaining insights into the genre’s history and its cultural significance.

Peabody Institute - Johns Hopkins University Wendel Patrick meeting with colleagues at The Peabody Institute

A Dream Team Faculty: Lupe Fiasco Leads the Charge

No groundbreaking program is complete without a stellar faculty, and Patrick’s team is as impressive as it gets. His first faculty hire is none other than Lupe Fiasco—a Grammy-winning artist, MIT professor, and one of the most respected names in hip hop culture.

"Lupe Fiasco is the first faculty hire," Patrick said with pride. "In addition to being one of the finest emcees on the planet, he’s a super brilliant individual with a lot of wisdom and knowledge to share."

Having Fiasco on board gives students unprecedented access to an artist who’s not only known for his musical genius but also his intellectual depth. Students will gain valuable experience from someone who’s lived at the pinnacle of the hip hop world.

But the program’s value goes beyond the prestige of its faculty. Students who are accepted—after an audition—are diving deep into the genre, learning about the sonic elements that make hip hop a unique and powerful art form. While the image of a rapper is often the first to come to mind when most think of hip hop, Patrick emphasizes that the genre is much more than just lyrics. It’s about the beats, the rhythms, the turntables—the whole dynamic ecosystem behind the music.

Wendel Patrick Lupe Fiasco to join Wendel Patrick as first faculty hire for Peabody's Hip-Hop bachelor's degree program

Honoring the Legends: Wendel Patrick’s Lifelong Dedication

Patrick’s connection to hip hop is personal. He’s been a fan since the mid-80s, and his journey into music was a passion that began when he was just 17 years old. He credits his success to the trailblazers who came before him, saying, “My main job is to do right by Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, and MC Lyte. The people that I looked up to.” His work has allowed him to travel the world and collaborate with artists he once admired, but he still views himself as a student of the game.

"Ever since 1984, 1985, I’ve been a fan," Patrick said. "Like a real fan. I never want to stop learning. I never want to stop improving."

Wendel Patrick Wendel Patrick with Hip-Hop pioneer Rakim

This drive for continuous growth and respect for hip hop’s roots is what fuels his confidence in leading the next generation of artists. Even with decades of experience, Patrick remains humble, grateful for the opportunity to teach and give back to the genre he loves.

"I consider myself very fortunate to be in service of the students that I teach and in service to this art form and in the service of music in general," he said.

WMAR Wendel Patrick mixing on the turntables

A New Era of Hip Hop Education

For Patrick, creating this program isn’t just about helping students find success—it’s about giving them something he never had. “There’s never been anybody with a hip hop performance degree,” he shared. “I don’t have a hip hop performance degree.”

This unique program is a gift to aspiring hip hop artists, offering them the opportunity to gain formal education and training in a genre that often thrives outside the confines of traditional academia. The Bachelor of Music in Hip Hop program, set to officially launch in Fall 2025, is a first step in a larger movement to legitimize and celebrate hip hop as a serious and respected art form in the world of music education.

Wendel Patrick Wendel Patrick with Morning Anchor, Randall Newsome (right) and photographer Brian Tankersley (left) during an interview with WMAR in Patrick's home studio

What Does Success Look Like?

So, what does success look like in this program? For Wendel Patrick, it’s simple: the next generation of artists who will carry the legacy of hip hop into the future.

Maybe it's the next Wendel Patrick?

For now, though, Patrick is focused on providing students with the tools, mentorship, and expertise to succeed. Whether they go on to become the next big name in hip hop or create their own unique path, Patrick is determined to create a space where they can learn, grow, and thrive.

"They can go out into the world and do whatever they want to do," he said.

Even with all the success he's seen in his career, he's still humbled by the opportunity to give more people the foundation that's made this art so special to him.

Wendel Patrick Wendel Patrick and Lupe Fiasco will team up to lead the first ever Hip-Hop degree program at the Peabody Institute in the fall of 2025

This isn’t just a degree—it’s the foundation for the future of hip-hop.

ClickHERE learn more about the Hip-Hop program at the Peabody Institute and how students can apply.