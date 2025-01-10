Bird flu cases confirmed on Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Seven dead snow geese on the Eastern Shore were found to have the new H5N1 bird flu virus, confirmed the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The geese were found in Worcester and Dorchester counties. The bird flu was also just detected in Caroline County, following a routine sampling of a broiler operation.

DNR noted "it's first case of H5N1 at a Maryland commercial poultry operation since 2023 and the third commercial operation in the Delmarva region in the last 30 days when two Kent County, DE returned positive results."

These are the latest cases of the virus confirmed in Maryland, amidst "an incredible explosion of H5N1 infections in migratory birds, the natural host of the virus, as well as spillover into other animals."

The virus drew more attention this week after the first human death was confirmed this week, in Louisiana - but the CDC says the risk to humans remains low.

Also, last week, a house cat in western Maryland died after eating a brand of raw pet food containing the virus, which prompted that brand to recall the pet food.

The state is warning poultry owners to continue practicing biosecurity and warning wild-bird hunters to follow safety guidelines.