Access to aviaries at Maryland State Parks restricted amid H5N1 concerns

MARYLAND — As bird flu spreads across the country, a case has hit a little closer to home.

A presumptive positive test of the H5N1 virus has been found in migrating snow geese in Sussex County, Delaware, prompting Maryland’s State Parks to enter a Phase II bio-security protocol at all 7 of the state’s aviaries to protect their feathered ambassadors.

“We can make sure that we’re putting protocols in place that are going to protect our birds of prey,” said Ranger Sarah Milbourne, the Western Regional Parks Manager for Maryland State Parks.

This means restricting access to aviaries, covering enclosures/feeding and water areas, suspending off-site bird programs and aviary public tours and enhancing staff safety measures.

According to Milbourne, presumptive positive results mean multiple birds in a testing area come back with a positive result but are not 100% confirmed until validated by a specialized lab.

Ranger Milbourne says it isn’t a matter of if but when the virus will appear in Maryland.

“With the close proximity to Delaware, and the larger populations of birds that have been found that are going through testing, leads me to believe it’s a matter of time,” Milbourne said.

These protocols don’t just protect the state’s rescued raptors. According to Milbourne, they also protect the state’s economy and agriculture.

“What that really means on the big scale, especially for Maryland’s economy is that we all need to play a part. So, if your backyard birds aren’t registered, they should be registered,” Milbourne said.

Other states have been hit hard by the new variation of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. A Washington State sanctuary lost twenty of its big cats to the virus. The Wildlife World Zoo in Phoenix, Arizona had 5 animals die; a kookaburra, cheetah, Indian goose, snow hen, and mountain lion.

Ranger Milbourne doesn’t want to see that happen here, “Let’s do the things we need to do to protect our human health, our animal health,” Milbourne said.

The goal for Milbourne isn’t to cause panic but to make the public aware.

“I don’t want to send out alarm bells, but that’s what scientists do. They study and they give us information, then we push it out to make sure we’re saying, ‘let's be smart, let's be safe.’”

Steps you can take to keep yourself safe:

Wash your hands

Wear a mask and gloves when handling birds

Bag your clothing and shoes if you are going to a place with waterfowl

Be cautious of wild birds even when they look healthy

Report any sickly looking birds.

You can report sick or dead wild birds by calling the DNR/USDA call center at 1-877-463-6497.

“Some birds, especially waterfowl like mallards, they may not show signs or symptoms,” Milbourne said. “And you may look around and think, ‘Oh, the birds look great and everybody looks healthy,’ but birds can carry this without you knowing it. It’s very subtle, and sometimes they’re dead before any signs or symptoms really do appear.”