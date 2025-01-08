Bird flu outbreak turns deadly; Expert explains the risks

BALTIMORE — This week Louisiana health officials confirmed the first bird flu-related death in the U.S., creating cause for concern among public health experts.

“They found some interesting mutations that would suggest that the virus was starting to adapt to be better at infecting humans. That was just the start of a signature, but really represents one of the things that we’re really worried about," virologist and professor at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Andrew Pekosz said.

The unnamed patient was 65 years old with underlying medical conditions who had been exposed to a backyard flock and wild birds.

First detected in humans nearly three decades ago, 66 people have been infected with bird flu during this latest outbreak.

“We’re in the midst of about a two year cycle where there’s been an incredible explosion of H5N1 infections in migratory birds, the natural host of the virus, as well as spillover into other animals," Pekosz explained. “We’re monitoring the situation very, very closely. We’ve never seen this many infections of non-bird species as we have in the U.S.," he added.

H5N1 has been detected in populations of foxes, bears, and dairy cows.

The CDC guidance reports that the risk to humans remains low. The patient who died in Louisiana did not transmit the virus to relatives or hospital staff and there is no recorded transmission from human to human.

However, the situation remains serious, especially so for producers who work closely with livestock.

Last month, Maryland's state veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Trout issued an advisory to poultry producers regarding the recent increase in cases detected in dairy cows, urging them to keep cows and poultry separated and to keep flocks inside during this period of "heightened risk."

Raw milk, which has gained popularity recently, has been linked to the infection and death of pets according to Pekosz.

Since the disease has infected humans since 1997, Pekosz says we are better prepared for a potential H5N1 outbreak than society was for the COVID-19 pandemic.

However there are similar lessons to be learned.

He believes more testing needs to be done.

"We know that H5N1 can cause very severe infections what we’re really trying to figure out now is what percentage of infections result in that severe infection, is it 1%, is it 10%? or is it someplace in between perhaps," Pekosz said.

It would also help track if there ever is human to human transmission.

The best way to avoid getting sick is to avoid direct contact with wild birds and poultry, including if they are deceased, or any objects that may be contaminated with their saliva or excrement. As well as taking protective measures when working with livestock and avoid eating raw meat and milk which may have higher concentrations of the virus.