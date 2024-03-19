Watch Now
Bill's Music searching for pricey guitar stolen from Catonsville store

Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 19, 2024
CATONSVILLE, Md. — The folks at Bill's Music in Catonsville is looking for a pricey guitar that was stolen from their store Saturday afternoon.

Bill's shared surveillance footage on Facebook, showing the alleged thief casually strolling into the store and walking back out with a uniquely designed guitar.

"Do you know this person? If so, we would be very interested in speaking with him!," Bill's wrote in their post.

Still photos of the suspect appear to show him wearing a Yankees baseball cap, with a partial mask and white or light gray Nike "Just Do It" tee shirt.

Camera footage shows the man driving off in a gray Acura RDX SUV.

