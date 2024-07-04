Bill’s Music owners relieved after guitar theft suspect arrested

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A suspect in the theft of a $2200 Gibson Les Paul guitar from Bill's Music House in Catonsville was arrested in Baltimore City, Baltimore County Police said.

In March, a suspect was caught on video picking up the guitar and walking out of the store with it. The store's owners tell WMAR the guitar is still missing.

"We just couldn't have been happier," Brian Higgins, the store's general manager, said Wednesday. "We're thrilled."

The late winter proved difficult for the family-owned and operated business, on Frederick Road in Catonsville. The store's beloved founder, Bill Higgins, who was hailed for his impact on local music, died in February.

Weeks later, a suspect walked in, did a lap around the store, and snared the guitar.

"It was a rough couple weeks here, but a lot of people helped pick us up. And things are good, so it was a rough couple weeks, but we came out green on the other side," Higgins, Bill's son, told WMAR.

Higgins said the store received an outpouring of support, both in-person and online.

"Every single day we had some kind of response, whether just coming into the store, saying, 'I feel bad for you guys. I hope so much you get him,' it was like it affected people seeing that video and how awful the way it was. And a lot of outpouring of good feelings there," Higgins described.

Baltimore County police tell WMAR the suspect, 44-year-old Brian M. Lane, was arrested in Baltimore City with several unrelated open warrants.

"It's not about the money; it's not about the value of the guitar. It's about just watching it happen; it's no fun, but then all the outpouring of compliments and people trying to help us—it made us feel really good."