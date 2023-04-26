Bill would distance homes and crematories in Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. — A bill in the Baltimore County Council wants to create at least some buffer between houses and crematories.

Councilman David Marks, the local lawmaker behind the bill, tells WMAR the bill was influenced by concerns with a planned crematory in White Marsh.

"As I looked into that, I realized that we really didn't have any zoning regulations that dealt with where a crematorium can be placed," Marks said. "And it's something the council needs to address."

Marks, whose district covers White Marsh, submitted a proposal for crematories to be at least 500 feet from houses. It was discussed by the council and the public at a Tuesday work session.

"I think local government has an obligation to determine where these can be built," said Marks.

On Tuesday night, during discussion, the proposal faced pushback from some members of the County Council.

Marks said other states have similar buffers - and it reflects the concerns of White Marsh neighbors.

"I’m in favor of the bill, because of all the issues with having a crematorium so close to your neighborhood," said Andy Dudek, a White Marsh neighbor who commented during the Tuesday council work session.

Dudek lives about half a mile away from the proposed funeral home and crematory, planned to open in roughly a year on Philadelphia Road.

"It has a big impact on peoples’ emotional, and psychological effect[s]," Dudek continued, "being that close, every day knowing that’s going on within their community."

Charlie Evans, leader of Evans Funeral Home, the company behind the project, also attended the Tuesday work session.

"I want to be part of the community," said Evans. "I want to serve the community."

Evans tells WMAR that a small group is creating an uproar, and urged folks to research crematories. Not only is his planned crematory safe, it's well within state rules, Evans maintains.

"Cremation is extremely safe," added Evans.

More than half of those Evans serves choose cremation, he told WMAR this month. If he ends up facing no legislative hurdles, Evans has plans to open his crematory in 2024.

The County Council is scheduled to vote on Marks' bill next Monday.